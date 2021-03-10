MODEL railway club members throughout Newton Aycliffe are to honour the memory of former fellow enthusiast by featuring his unique large-scale layout in a virtual charity exhibition.

The ‘00’ gauge ‘Newton Burrows’ display, which was capable of running eight trains at the same time and even featured a working coal mine, was dismantled after Johnnie Jones' death in 2014.

Because of its size, it was never put on public display but thanks to old photo-graphic records and the skills of a new technology professional, the layout has now been brought back to life on film.

The ‘Newton Burrows’ display is likely to be the star of this year’s virtual exhibition staged by Rotary Newton Aycliffe and Shildon Model Railway Club.

Mr Jones, who lived in Aycliffe Village, was a founder member of the annual event.

Show coordinator John Burrows, said this week: “Johnnie’s layout was built over several years in an old cricket pavilion by some of his friends and was an outstanding display. Though the original no longer exists, we are now able to recapture some of its magic by making it available in virtual form. The film is our tribute to a much-loved man who is sadly missed by members and many others in this part of the world.”

‘Newton Burrows’ is one of 24 layouts from a range of scales, periods and types reflecting the very best in quality from not only the North-East but also across the country.

Traders and preservation societies will also be featured.

To view the online exhibition, which opens on Saturday, March 20, visit rnarailwayexhibition.com where access to the exhibitors’ page will be made available after obtaining a password via the Just Giving link.