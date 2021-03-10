AN area in County Durham has seen the highest number of Covid vaccines issued across the entire region - as thousands of first doses have been administered.

Official vaccination figures from NHS England has revealed how many Covid vaccines have been administered to residents by each postcode area.

Since the vaccination programme began on December 8 and February 28, a total of 961,103 first doses have been issued across the North-East and North Yorkshire.

SEE MORE: The number of people in your North-East postcode who have received the Covid vaccine

On average, around 2,523 residents in each of the 381 postcode areas in the region have recieved their first jab of either the Pfizer/BioNtech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

But in County Durham, one area has seen more such doses issued to residents than anywhere else in the entire region.

Since December, the Evenwood, Cockfield and Staindrop ward has administered a total of 5,558 first doses.

This is followed by Northallerton in the Hambleton district of North Yorkshire, which has administered a total of 5,173 first doses.

It is again closely followed by the Hexham and Acomb ward in Northumberland, which has seen a total of 5,132 first doses given.

Figures for the ward, near Bishop Auckland, has shown it has also vaccinated a higher number of those in priority categories, although this is likely to be because there are more such residents in the area.

Figures show it has vaccinated 822 people aged 80 and above, 661 people aged between 75 and 79, 952 people between 70 and 74, and 896 people between 65 and 69.

Figures also show that a total of 2,227 of those under 65, including those aged between 16 and 64 who are clinically vulnerable or have underlying health conditions, have received their first dose in the ward.

Last month, County Durham saw its first mass vaccination site open at Northumbria Water's Boldon House at the Arnison Centre.

At the time, the opening marked the third mass site to start offering the jab in the North-East following the introduction of a site at the Centre for Life in Newcastle and Nightingale Hospital North East in Sunderland.

SEE MORE: The number of people in your North-East postcode who have received the Covid vaccine