A MUSEUM will undergo a detailed survey to find out what work is needed to protect the Grade I listed building and its world famous collections.

The Bowes Museum has been awarded £20,000 from the Heritage Stimulus Fund to undertake a full condition survey in order to develop a five-year maintenance plan and start a fundraising campaign to carry out any necessary work.

The grants are designed to protect heritage sites and ensure that jobs and access to culture and heritage in local communities are protected during and after the Covid pandemic, as well as protecting livelihoods for some of the most vulnerable heritage specialists and contractors working in the sector.

The Bowes Museum was created by businessman John Bowes and his French wife Joséphine to share their huge art collection with the public and opened in 1892.

The château style building is home to an internationally recognised collection of fine and decorative arts: including old master paintings, fashion and textiles, ceramics and sculpture as well as furniture, silver and metals and an iconic life-size silver swan automaton.

Its last full condition report was carried out in 2004, ahead of the re-roofing of the museum in 2005 and further repair work that was completed in 2009.

York-based Ferrey and Mennim has been appointed to begin work on the building survey this month, which will involve a full assessment of the fabric, stone and roof materials as well as the electrical and heating systems. They will also advise on ecological and environmental matters.

Alison Nicholson, the Barnard Castle museum’s funding officer, said: “In these challenging times for charities, cultural and arts organisations, the Museum is delighted to have been awarded this grant from Historic England to undertake a building survey. This will enable us to continue to care for and conserve the magnificent Grade I listed building and keep the collections housed within safe and secure.

"The resulting five year building maintenance plan will inform our future fundraising strategy to ensure the preservation of the building for generations to come. We are very much looking forward to working with Andrew Boyce from Ferrey and Mennim and developing a long-lasting relationship.”

The museum is currently closed due to the national lockdown but its park and gardens are open to the public, with the main gates open from 10am to 4pm daily. There are hand sanitisation stations and signage reminding people to adhere to social distancing around the parkland.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “These grants will help the places that have shaped our skylines for hundreds of years and that continue to define culture in our towns and cities. We’re protecting heritage and culture in every corner of the country to save jobs and ensure it's there for future generations to enjoy.”

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: “Historic places across the country are being supported by the Government’s grants awarded under the Culture Recovery Fund. This funding is a lifeline which is kick-starting essential repairs and maintenance at many of our most precious historic sites, so they can begin to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19.

“It is also providing employment for skilled craft workers who help keep historic places alive and the wheels of the heritage sector turning.

"Our shared heritage is an anchor for us all in these challenging times and this funding will help to ensure it remains part of our collective future.”