A COUNTY Durham sport star, Amy Tinkler has become the latest personality to hit back at social media comments made over Meghan Markle.

The gymnast from Bishop Auckland, who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, made the comments after last night's airing of an interview with Harry and Meghan.

On social media, Ms Tinkler hit back at comments which suggested Meghan had fabricated claims she had struggled with her mental health.

It came less than 24 hours after Piers Morgan was accused of "refusing to entertain" claims from Meghan that she was suicidal.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan said that she had been left with suicidal thoughts and that "this was very very clear and very scary," while part of the Royal Family.

Last night, Ms Tinkler addressed comments on social media and said: "Meghan isn’t going to see your comments saying you don’t believe she was suicidal, but your friends will & they’ll know never to come to you for help if they need it in the future. Whether you believe Meghan & Harry or not, if you have nothing kind to say, don’t say it at all

"Yyou do not get to decide if someone is struggling with their mental health or not. you do not know their life, you know yours, let people live theirs & if they feel they need help, support them through that, do not let them feel ashamed for feeling that way."

She later tweeted urging people to "be kind," as she moved to encourage people to speak about their feelings without feeling "embarrassed."

Let’s be kind, let’s listen, and let’s make it normal for people to speak about their feelings and mental health without feeling embarrassed or guilty about it 💕 — Amy Tinkler OLY (@amytinkler2) March 8, 2021

After Morgan was criticised by hundreds on Twitter, he yesterday tweeted that he did not "believe" anyone at Buckingham Palace would have refused to help Meghan.

He said: "No, I just don’t believe that anyone at the Palace would have refused to help her if she told them she felt suicidal. As with her racism claims, if this happened we need names or everyone there gets smeared with the same terrible charge."

The ITV programme host’s scathing comments on Monday drew criticism from mental health charity Mind.

The charity criticised Morgan and said it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments after Meghan said she had had suicidal thoughts.

It added: “It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”