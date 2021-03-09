NUISANCE bikers who have been putting dog walkers and families at risk in a village were targeted by police in a weekend of action.
Durham Police have recently received a high level of calls reporting off-road bikes and quads in the wooded area between Cleves Avenue and the bypass at West Cornforth, County Durham.
So officers from Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team held proactive patrols in the area and discovered several off-road vehicles.
Warning notices were issued to several riders, giving police the power to seize the vehicles in the next 12 months.
PCSO Melissa Edgar, of Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Work is being carried out with local agencies to secure the perimeter fences to prevent access to riders.
"This area is well used by the local community and there are concerns dog walkers and local families are being put at risk.
“If you know who is responsible for these actions then please contact us on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment