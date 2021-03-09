THE owners of a country hall have addressed criticisms of their building plans by residents, calling them "baseless".

One of the owners of Windlestone Hall, Stephen Robertson, has refuted the criticism of the current planning application to re-develop the site.

Some opponents of the plans have established the Windlestone Park Residents Group, which they says has been set up to "make sure that the plans are done with full transparency".

But members insist they are not against developments at the hall, near Newton Aycliffe.

Mr Robertson says the application is being conducted in full view of the public and will be decided at a publicly accessible planning committee meeting.

However, the residents group says the financial document is not available to the public and that the applicant has not sought to engage the residents pre-application.

They say this is a normal requirement of validation that Durham County Council requests, so the planning application “came out of the blue”.

The residents also worry about the impact on the loss of woodland, which is home to many bats and owls among other animals and say the scheme impacts positively upon ecology in all aspects.

Mr Robertson said: “The latest DEFRA biodiversity net gain measure recommends a minimum improvement of habitat of not less than ten per cent.

“This scheme has been independently assessed to achieve more than 35 per cent gain, an almost unheard-of level of ecological improvement.”

Another issue raised by the residents is around access to the A689.

The road would see an increase in traffic and the potential to be more hazardous, they claim.

But Mr Robertson said: “These claims are baseless – the highways impact has been independently assessed by a leading highways safety consultant and his conclusions validated and supported by Durham County Council’s own highways department.” The residents have commissioned their own independent traffic report through an independent expert consultant, which they say highlights multiple flaws in the methodology of the report been commissioned by the developers.

Worries about the narrow country lane being used for HGV has been labelled "a deliberate misrepresentation".

Mr Robertson says the access is to facilitate safe and suitable access to a two-bed staff cottage and will not be used for service vehicles.

It is also required to address fire brigade concerns about the ability to provide sufficient access in the event of a major fire at Windlestone.

Another prominent worry of the residents was the of repositioning an electrical substation behind the home of an elderly resident.

Mr Robertson said: “The residents’ group are well aware that the substation work has nothing to do with this planning application and forms part of a long-planned upgrade of a condemned 1950s substation.

"This work has already received consent and was applied for by Northern Powergrid. The residents should welcome an improved and more reliable power supply.”

However, the residents group say they were unaware of the this and no one has received any communication from any party including Northern PowerGrid regarding the upgrade and or re-positioning of the electrical substation.