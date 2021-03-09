A ROTARY Club has been raising money for local charities despite the challenging circumstances of lockdown.

The pandemic has been tough for community organisations such as Crook Rotary. However, they continue to meet via Zoom every two weeks, to plan fundraisers.

In normal times the Rotary club would hold a weekly meeting at The Duke of York, Fir Tree.

Unfortunately this has had to change.

Member interest in 'virtual only' meetings is still positive despite having no face-to-face meetings for twelve months.

Zoom attendance is normally approximately 75 per cent of the membership.

Meeting content concentrates around club business which at the moment centres on available funds and its dispersal to local and international good causes.

Raising funds is obviously challenging with the strict rules on shielding and social distancing preventing any interface with the general public.

The club's members took the decision to make voluntary personal donations to the charity account to compensate for the lack of normal fund raising activities.

Within the last six months the club have donated £150 to the Rotary District fund for the purchase of wheelchairs, £100 to the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal and £100 to the Crook Brownies.

A massive donation of £2,000 has been given to an international charity “Women in Need”.

The charity is based in Nagpur, India but run by Leah Patterson who is from Weardale.

The charity is carrying out a breast screening programme for women who do not have access to modern medical facilities.

The money will purchase mobile screening equipment which can be used in the more remote and rural areas of the Nagpur district.

The donation was match funded by Rotary international.

The charity has received the club’s support for several years.

The Rotary club has also continued donations to the local Salvation Army food bank on a weekly basis.

Assistance has been given to Bradbury House, the Cheshire home based in Crook, to purchase PPE items.

Currently the club are reviewing their finances with a view to making a further round of donations to local charities and organisations.