THREE men have appeared in court after police discovered a domestic cannabis farm in a residential street.
Dorian Baboci, Muhamat Vizitiu and Nicusor Gabriel Vrancean were arrested at the address in Fallow Road, Newton Aycliffe, and in a car outside when police armed with a search warrant visited on February 4.
Durham Crown Court was told officers found 84 adult plants and 45 younger plants being grown in various rooms in the house and in the garage, with a potential sale value in the region of £116,000.
The electricity meter was also bypassed providing free power supply.
All three are accused of being concerned in the production of a class B drug.
Baboci, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted it on the basis that he occasionally brought foodstuffs and cigarettes for those at the address.
Vizitiu, 29, of St Chad’s Road, Preston, denied the charge.
Both spoke via an Albanian interpreter.
But 24-year-old Vrancean, of Fallow Road, who speaks Romanian, was not assisted by an interpreter, and, so, the charge was not put to him.
His case was adjourned until Thursday when an interpreter will be present to allow him to put in his plea to the charge.
A trial date in the case of Vizitiu was set for May 12, for an expected two-day hearing, after which Baboci will be sentenced.
All three were remanded to remain in custody pending those future hearings.