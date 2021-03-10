A MAN subjected his now ex-partner to a “sustained and repeated” assault and then carried out a campaign of harassment against her while on bail for the attack.

Craig Beal carried out the initial assaults after losing his temper having been rowing with his long-term partner at her home in Shildon, at 1.15am, on January 16.

Durham Crown Court heard he pushed her against a door before she fell to the floor, where he placed his knee to her chest and tried to strangle her.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said Beal also punched her repeatedly before she managed to get away, suffering numerous swellings and bruising around her head and body.

Beal was arrested and granted bail on condition that he did not contact his partner or enter the street.

But she began receiving silent phone calls from a withheld number from a week after his arrest, while he went on to turn up several times at night outside her home, asking to speak to her, making threats when she refused.

He also removed a security light mounted outside her home by police.

Mr Baker said the woman went on to tell police those last few weeks were, “awful” as she felt she was being stalked by Beal, leaving her, “upset” and “scared” at what he might do.

When he was first arrested, on January 16, Beal made no reply to police questions, but after being re-arrested on February 10 he denied harassing his “ex” and claimed he had been asked to attend on one occasion via a relative, but Mr Baker said this was not accepted by the Crown.

Beal, 44, of Hawkshead Close, Newton Aycliffe, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and harassment.

The court heard he has previous similar offences on his record relating to both this and another partner.

Jamie Adams, mitigating, said a number of years ago Beal was attacked and suffered knife injuries after which he struggled to sleep due to the pain.

This led him to drinking heavily to help him sleep.

Mr Adams said his client is now “sorry and ashamed” for his actions.

Judge Ray Singh said due to the “sustained and repeated” nature of the assault only an immediate prison sentence could be justified.

Imposing a one-year sentence he also made Beal subject of a restraining order preventing him contacting or approaching his ex-partner for the next five years.