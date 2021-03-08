A YOUNG person is sought to help oversee a major nature recovery and public access programme over the next two years.

The North Pennines AONB Partnership and Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority are working together to deliver ‘Tees-Swale: naturally connected’, a natural heritage programme that puts farmers at the forefront of nature recovery in the nationally important landscapes of Teesdale and Swaledale.

A youth board member is needed to play an essential role in helping to oversee the governance of the programme, which is primarily funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

They would need to commit about two hours a month, attend four board meetings per year and occasionally be involved in visits or other events.

Through the board meetings, they and the other board members are required to scrutinise the work of the staff team working on the Tees-Swale programme, ensuring effective delivery.

They will also have a particular role in advising the board on key issues and experiences of young people and will also help to shape the strategic direction of the programme.

Candidates should be aged 16 to 30 with a passion for nature, sustainable farming, landscape, outdoor education, hiking/cycling/horse riding in rural areas, or with a desire to make a better future for people and the planet. Applications close on March 31.

Niki Rust, the North Pennines AONB Partnership’s Tees-Swale programme manager, said: “We’re looking for someone who is a passionate advocate for other young people interested in nature, who enjoys problem solving and welcomes a new challenge.

“It is a great way to develop really valuable employability skills such as networking, problem-solving and presenting.”

Through the Tees-Swale programme the AONB Partnership and National Park Authority are working together across two designated landscapes and collaborating with farmers, landowners, conservation organisations, communities, volunteers and partner organisations.

The public benefits delivered will include climate change mitigation, flood-risk management, and tackling biodiversity loss. These are nationally important landscapes and the programme will engage more people in all these places have to offer.

The AONB Partnership and National Park Authority will encourage and support visits and activities by schools and by youth and community groups from nearby urban areas, to help them better understand the wildlife, the landscapes, and the ways of life of the people who live and work here, and above all to enjoy and explore these dales. For details visit northpennines.org.uk/what_we_do/about-us/jobs/.