A SECONDARY school could be shut all week due to a burst water pipe - just as students were meant to be heading back to the classroom after lockdown.
Leaders at Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College, in County Durham, were forced to make the decision to close to all students from this morning, after the problem was discovered.
The school is understood to have had a recurring problem with its heating and water system recently.
Parents and carers will be kept informed about the situation for the rest of the week, a spokesperson said.
A Facebook post from the school this morning said: "Unfortunately we have just been informed that the main water pipe has burst again.
"This means we will have to close the school to all students, including students in bubbles, today and possibly for the rest of the week.
"Further information will be sent out to all parents/carers as and when we receive any updates."