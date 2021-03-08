PARENTS of teenagers who have been found continually breaching Covid restrictions in a town centre have been fined or issued warnings by police.
Police in Ferryhill, County Durham, said a large group of 13 to 15-year-olds were found in and around the Market Place at the weekend.
Officers handed out two fixed penalty notices to parents whose children were identified as continuing to breach the restrictions.
And a further four parents were warned and, in some cases, safeguarding referrals were made by officers.
A spokesperson said: "Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team are working very closely with housing providers, Durham County Council’s ASB team and the Neighbourhood Wardens to tackle the issues.
"If you are aware of an ongoing incident, please report this via 101 or use the live chat facility on our website.
"Parents - do you know where your children are?"
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment