A SLEEPING homeowner was given a wake up call when a car crashed into his house missing him only by a few feet.
The car crashed into the house in Hawkshead Court, Newton Aycliffe whilst the owner was in bed.
The driver of the car was arrested at the scene and has been charged with numerous driving offences.
This incident has caused considerable damage, not only to the structure of the property, but also the contents within.
The owner of the property has mobility issues and relies on items being within close proximity to him at all times.
Due to this incident the resident has been left with no personal belongings as they have all been damaged.
Police have appealed to the public asking for help.
They have asked for donations of the following items:
- A new carpet (fluid from the car has leaked onto his and it is now beyond repair)
- Vertical blinds and curtains
- Double bed frame and mattress plus bedding
- Touch screen laptop (due to mobility issues, used to order online food shop, doctors appointments etc)
- 32” Television
- Bed side draws x2
- 2 Large set of draws
- Bedside lamps
Anyone able to help, should message Newton Aycliffe Police Facebook page or email Alfie.middleton@durham.police.uk