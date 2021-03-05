PARENTS are being asked to check where there children are tonight after complaints of antisocial behaviour in a County Durham town.
Durham Police said its officers had seized alcohol from a number of young people who were congregating in Crook.
Complaints have also been received about gatherings in Willington and High Grange.
Police say they have received a high number of calls from members of the public about the gathering at Glenholme Park.
In a statement on social media, Crook Police said: "We are receiving a high number of calls from members of the public reporting large groups of youths congregating at Glenholme Park in Crook.
"Officers have already seized a number of alcoholic beverages tonight from youths as young as 14 years of age.
"We are also receiving further calls from other areas including Willington and High Grange reporting similar activity.
"Can we please ask parents to establish the whereabouts of their children tonight, remember we are still under lockdown restrictions and the parents of any child caught breaching Covid rules and regulations will be fined, furthermore those caught supplying alcohol to youngsters will be dealt with robustly."