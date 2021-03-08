THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club take us on a journey from bold city sights to the beauty of nature, with black-headed gulls waiting in line for food, to a little grey squirrel enjoying a snack in a flowery field.
A Little Egret can be seen with it's catch of the day in a picture taken by Caroline McHale, and the fluorescent lights of Sunderland city can be seen in a picture taken by Ian Maggiore.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
To join them, share photos, or to see pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub