A CAMPAIGN seeking “fairer justice” for one-punch assault victims and families has been backed by Durham’s police commissioner.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has launched an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) to look at sentencing around single-strike attacks.

She launched the campaign, and wrote about it for The Northern Echo, on the 14th anniversary of her dad Dominic’s death following an assault.

The Office of the Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner has thrown its weight behind the MP’s campaign, saying it is committed to campaigns that raise awareness and educate people about the impact a single punch can have.

Acting PCVC Steve White and Durham’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell supported One Punch North-East’s 7th annual Punched Out Cold Campaign last year, launched by Maxine Thompson Curl after losing her son Kristian.

Mr White said: “I fully support one punch campaigns across County Durham and Darlington which raise awareness about the devastation one punch assault can cause.

“The consequence of a split-second decision to engage in violence can be devastating and I urge people to recognise the impact that one punch violence can have on victims and their families.”

Ms Davison said: “I am extremely grateful to the Office of the Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for their support of my APPG.

“The APPG will seek to both understand why so many feel a deep sense of injustice after sentencing, and, ultimately, to change the law to fix that.

“Work is already underway to collect evidence for our inquiry, we will be hearing from the families of victims, as well as a wide range of other witnesses, to help develop the right approach to better the law.”

Chief Constable Farrell said: “A single act and a split-second decision can affect the rest of your life and potentially end others, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and devastation. “We know this past year has been difficult for everyone, but our message remains clear – think before you act.”

Anyone impacted by a one-punch assault can contribute to the campaignby emailing dehenna.davison.mp@parliament.uk