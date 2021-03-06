THE family of a teenager who died in the River Wear are spreading his motivational words around his home town, in a bid to inspire and cheer up residents.

Jane Wilson’s son John James, known to many as JJ, died after he fell into the river from Newton Cap Bridge, at Bishop Auckland, last February.

Encouraged by the 13-year-old’s own slogan “You’ve Got This”, she and daughter Kristina, ten, have painted those words onto dozens of pebbles and left them on paths and in parks around the town.

Many people who find them are sharing pictures on Facebook to share the message of support and encouragement with others.

Mrs Wilson said: “JJ had coloured in a poster with the words ‘you’ve got this’ on and put it up on his bedroom wall, as a bit of inspiration when he was doing schoolwork. “It is now up in my dining room, with photos of JJ, and I hope when other people find the pebbles they can take heart from his words."

The stones are also decorated with green hearts, a symbol associated with mental health awareness, in tribute to JJ, whose favourite colour was green.

Mrs Wilson said: “When he was little he fractured his collar bone, the hospital gave him a teddy bear and he chose the green one because his best friend at nursery had a green coat on and it went from there.

“It was green everything and he kept that bear to the end.”

Mrs Wilson’s other sons Dylan and Alfie are also keen to get involved in the tribute to their brother.

She said: “We’d done the painted pebbles a couple of years ago and Kristina has been struggling since we lost JJ, we thought this would be a nice creative thing to do.

"She's very arty and I have always painted, it is something to sit and do together at the dining table or in the back yard when they weather is nice.

“We’ve done about 60 already and left them around town, including near Bishop Auckland Hospital, during dog walks and litter picks. JJ used to pick up litter and take it home to the bin, especially the plastic rings off cans because he knew animals could get trapped in them.

"A friend is also taking some to Barnard Castle.

“We are all going to do more and maybe they will help cheer up people who find them, especially those who have been poorly or are struggling.”