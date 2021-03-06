THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.

COLIN MAY, of Fairview, West Rainton, was sent to prison for two months after he sent text messages and made phone calls to his ex partner on January 19, of this year. The 29-year-old indicate a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £128 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. A day later he was caught behind the wheel whilst banned from driving. May was given a two month consecutive prison sentence and was banned from driving for a further 50 months.

DAVID ANTHONY HARRISON stole a phone on February 26. Harrison, 39, was given a community order requiring him to undergo rehabilitation. On the same day, the Thorntree Gill, Peterlee resident, assaulted a man by beating him in Consett. He was ordered to pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JIMMY DUNGEY, 34, of Leeholme Road, Bishop Auckland, was sent to prison for four weeks after stealing food from One Stop Shop, in Darlington, on February 17, of this year. He pleaded guilty and was made to pay £128 to fund victim services.

DECLAN MARTIN PORTER, 22, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly in his hometown of Ferryhill, on December 19, 2020. The Neal Street resident pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JOSHUA JOHN BRENDAN PAYNE, 27, of Florida Street, Sunderland, damaged a pillow and police cell at Peterlee on September 17, of last year. He pleaded guilty and was made to pay £140 compensation. On the same date he also assaulted a police officer by beating him and was fined £80 and made to pay £85 court costs.

WAYNE CRAWFORD, from Chester-le-Street, had cocaine in his possession on May 18, of last year. The 30-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was discharged conditionally for 12 months. Crawford, of Fifth Avenue, was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ANDREW LEE DIEHL, 30, of Queen Street, Chester-le-Street, was given a community order after being caught in a public place with a bat. Diehl was seen on Front Street carrying a bat on November 14, 2020. He indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

RYAN WILLIAM ROBSON, 22, was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place on December 24, of last year. The Park Road, Stanley resident, was caught with a lock knife at Catchgate. He indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay a £133 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JACK BILTON, 19, of Shaw Street, Seaham, stole a bike on December 12, of last year. He was fined £80, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

THOMAS RICHARD HIGH, of Park View, Hetton-le-Hole, beat a woman on October 17, 2020. Thr 40-year-old pleaded guilty and was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £50.

LAURA LINDA STOBBART, who gave her address as a care facility in Chester-le-Street, was given a four week prison sentence after she exposed her genitals in Durham with intent to cause alarm and distress. The 36-year-old was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.