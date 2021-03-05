ANGRY residents have called a public meeting to debate a vote of no confidence in senior councillors after a damning employment tribunal report found a deputy town clerk had been unfairly dismissed.

There have been calls for Barnard Castle mayor Councillor John Blissett and councillor Sandra Moorhouse to resign after they were singled out for criticism in employment tribunal which ruled in favour of Jane Woodward.

The tribunal was told the atmosphere between staff at the council began to turn sour in 2017 after it emerged that Mrs Woodward had grown close to then councillor Roger Peat, whose wife Rosemary was in a home with Alzheimer’s. She died last October.

Mrs Woodward found herself the subject of gossip and anonymous letters, which were referred to police, and was branded a gold-digger.

In 2019 Mr Peat resigned from the authority and Mrs Woodward was later dismissed from her post.

A report by Judge Seamus Sweeney criticised the town council's treatment of Mrs Woodward and singled out councillors Blissett and Moorhouse, who did not approve of Mrs Woodward's relationship with Mr Peat primarily from a moral standpoint.

Cllr Moorhouse regarded Mrs Woodward as something of a "femme fatale" the judge found.

The parish meeting to be held by Zoom meeting at 6pm on March 22 also calls for vote no confidence in the town council.

The move comes as the tribunal deliberates on a final settlement, expected to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

Former town councillor Tom Deacon, who was among the residents who called for the meeting under the local government act, said: "The tribunal hearing ruling was very damning to the town council and in particular to Mayor Cllr Blissett and Cllr Moorhouse.

"The mayor and Cllr Moorhouse really should have resigned straight away and if they had resigned we would never have had to get to this point.

"There has got to be a level of accountability. It cannot go unchallenged. They are representing us the people of the town and this is effectively a stain on the council and the town."

Resident Mike McLean, who also called for the vote, said: "I was appalled at what happened to Mr Peat and Jane Woodward. The council were delving into something that was none of their business."

Cllr Martin Clark, clerk to the town council said: "These motions would be persuasive only and not legally binding. As it stands at the moment there will probably be new councillors on May 7 and it is for the people to voice their opinions."

"He added: "It is hoped that at the meeting on the March 22, everyone is respectful of the chair, and all who attend."

Cllrs Moorhouse and Blissett were approached, but did not wish to comment.