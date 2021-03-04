A VILLAGE is being encouraged to back community efforts to reduce speeding.
Police in Crook are urging residents of Stanley Crook and Billy Row to register an interest in stopping speeding on the B6299.
This follows the recent news that the residents of Hunwick have received funding by the Office of the Durham Police, Crime and Victims' Commissioner and County Durham Community Foundation. Their community based 'Keeping Hunwick Safe' project aims to discourage speeding through the village.
Following on from their success police are encouraging residents of Stanley Crook, Billy Row and Sunniside to get involved in a similar scheme in the area.
Crook police would like to help create and assist a community backed focus group that can work to help reduce speeding.
Those interested can email chris.davison@durham.police.uk