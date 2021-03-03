POLICE are trying to trace the tenants of a house where they discovered 1kg in cannabis and several thousand pounds in cash.
Officers carried out a raid at the address in Hurworth Street, Bishop Auckland, on Tuesday morning.
Mobile phones and a car was also seized.
T/Inspector for Bishop Auckland, Peter Lonsdale, said: “Illegal drugs can ruin lives and we will always act on intelligence to target those who bring drugs into our communities.
“If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”