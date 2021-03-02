CONTROVERSIAL plans to allow a plasterboard recycling business to remain at its existing County Durham base have been given the green light.
Fears for the future operation of the firm Agricore had centred on the impact of dust and noise on families living nearby, as well as increased traffic on rural roads and safety concerns attached to that.
But development chiefs at Durham County Council cast doubt on these concerns, which were not formally backed by highways authorities or by the Environment Agency.
Instead, the council’s County Planning Committee agreed this morning (Tuesday, March 2) to approve the application, but on the condition further plans are agreed over the next six months to replace the current diesel generators with a ‘sustainable’ alternative.
The site, at Hill Top Farm, in Winston, has been used for the process, which sees the gypsum from the plaster extracted for farming, since 2011.
A temporary permit was granted to extend the business for five years in 2015, but the latest application means this is now permanent.
More details to follow.