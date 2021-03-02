A BURGLAR who remained at large for more than four years has been remanded in custody after his arrest following another break-in.

Grzegorz Michalczyk was arrested the day after a break-in at a Tudor house in the Cheshire village of Audlem, in late August 2016.

He was found to be in possession of jewellery taken in the burglary and was interviewed about the offence.

But, Durham Crown Court heard it was not clear what became of the case after that, except that the defendant did not appear before magistrates over that allegation.

Michalczyk next came to police attention after his arrest following a burglary in which a purse was taken, following confrontation with a householder, in Crook, on January 27 this year.

He admitted that burglary at the magistrates’ court and was bailed having been sent for sentence to the crown court.

Appearing at the crown court, the case was further adjourned until Friday, to research further details of proceedings in Cheshire.

But Judge James Adkin said he was not prepared to further extend bail on a man who had been at large for more than four years over the earlier allegation.

He remanded the 43-year-old Polish national, of Bessemer Street, Ferryhill, into custody until Friday’s hearing back at the crown court.