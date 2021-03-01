PLANS have been submitted to transform a disused barn into a house despite previous concerns regarding access to a major road.
The Durham Diocesan Board of Finance are asking for permission from Durham County Council to turn the two-storey barn, situated in a field at the east end of Winston, into a home.
Previously, the council granted permission to convert the barn in 2018, into a house, despite complaints from residents and parish council regarding access onto the A67.
If accepted, the new proposals will see the building become a single three-bedroom dwelling.
In the design and access statement the applicant states: “The barn is currently unused and is in a state of disrepair.
“Given the location of the building and the land in which it sits, the conversion into a single dwelling would greatly enhance the appearance, be in keeping with surrounding buildings and give use back to the building and land. The building is current state is open, exposed to the elements.”
Access to the house will be from an existing drive off the A67.
The only access works proposed are to widen the existing driveway to the North of the site which directly accesses the A67.