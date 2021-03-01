A RADIATION detection technology has secured new orders worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Kromek, based at NETPark, Sedgefield, has received two orders worth a total of $750,000, with half of this value due to be recognised during the current financial year.

The orders are from existing customers in the group’s medical imaging and nuclear security markets.

The first order, from an existing OEM customer, is worth $600,000 and is for the supply of detectors to be used in niche SPECT applications.

The group is starting delivery immediately and this will complete by the end of this calendar year.

The second order is a repeat order from an existing US-based customer, worth $150,000, for the supply of specialised CZT detectors for a nuclear security application.

This order is expected to be delivered during the current financial year.

Dr Arnab Basu, chief executive of Kromek, said: “These latest orders reflect the beginning of the return to normal business activities as our customers increasingly resume commercial activity. These repeat orders, in our core commercial markets of medical imaging and nuclear security, reflect the value of our technology to our customers in these areas. In addition, with $375,000 due to be delivered this financial year, they provide us with greater visibility over our full year forecasts. We look forward to delivering these orders and to continuing to expand our pipeline.”

For more information about the business visit kromek.com/