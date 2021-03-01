TEENAGE boys who put people in their own village through "hell" with a campaign of antisocial behaviour and harassment have been identified by police.

Seven boys were reported to have been wearing scarfs and balaclavas whilst throwing snowballs and eggs, banging on windows and doors, targeting a number of local residents’ addresses and “pelting” passing vehicles with snowballs.

In the last eight weeks, they have been linked to more than 20 incidents of antisocial behaviour in the West Auckland area.

The 15 and 16-year-olds have now been identified and interviewed by Bishop Auckland Neighbourhood Police Team, which is working to identify more young culprits as part of the investigation.

Police said the boys’ parents were shocked and ashamed when they discovered what their children had been up to.

A spokesperson said: “These young offenders who have been part of a larger group, have now been interviewed and have admitted to putting a number of people through what one resident described as “hell”.

“The youths have been linked to over 20 incidents over the last eight weeks but it is clear that other youths are involved and we are currently going through the process of identification as part of the investigation.

“The parents of the youths were completely shocked and ashamed in relation to what their children were up to and have been very supportive of our investigation.

“They ensured that their boys took ownership for their actions, which gives our officers an opportunity to engage with them and steer them in a more productive direction and think twice before heading down a criminal route.

“There are still a number of youths that need to be spoken to who are potentially breaching Covid regulations and causing ASB.

“This could result in the parents receiving fines, which start at £200, if their child is gathering in large groups.”

Anyone aware of the identity of any of the youths that may have been responsible is asked to contact Bishop Auckland police on 101 or the Live Chat facility on the Durham Constabulary website.