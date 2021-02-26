A TEENAGER involved in a rooftop drama during which tiles and a chimney were hurled onto the street below – hitting a police car and narrowly missing officers – has been given a custodial sentence.

Jack John Woodley stole alcohol from Asda, in Bishop Auckland, which fuelled his participation in a large-scale disturbance in nearby Railway Street, on Thursday, February 18.

The 18-year-old, of Elm Terrace, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to affray, theft, two counts of criminal damage and to assaulting an emergency worker all connected to the incident, when he appeared before magistrates at Newton Aycliffe this morning.

Prosecutor Alan Davison said: “He, and others, climbed onto a roof and was seen in a grey Armani jumper. It was filmed from above by police aircraft and watched from the ground by numerous officers.

“They were seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop, ripping tiles and throwing them to the ground, seemed to celebrate when they hit a police car with tiles, forcibly pushed a whole chimney breast to the ground.

"Officers had to duck out of the way to avoid injury.”

Woodley was arrested at the scene and taken to Peterlee Police Station, where he assaulted a police constable.

In mitigation, Woodley’s solicitor Paul Donoghue said: “His history is fairly simple, an all too familiar tale of not a good start in life which is not an excuse but a fact.

“There was violence within the home and at an early age the local authority care the best they can, but he rebels.

“For the rooftop incident there is no explanation. I have asked what on earth he was thinking and he hasn’t a clue, as he puts it his ‘head was mashed’.

"He doesn't remember whose idea it was, he remembers little bits of being on the roof but doesn't know how he got up there or got down.

"He doesn't remember the incident in the police cell but accepts the officer's account of an assault, he's not a big lad but flails about.”

Woodley was given a six month detention and training order and must pay £30 compensation to Asda.

Woodley appeared in a youth court because he was 17 at the time of the offences but has since turned 18. He can be identified following a successful application by The Northern Echo to have reporting restrictions, which gave him anonymity, lifted.