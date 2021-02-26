POLICE have destroyed a cannabis farm found in a residential street.
Crook Neighbourhood Police Team have today executed a drugs warrant on Linton Terrace, Crook.
A large cannabis grow was located and dismantled with over 50 plants seized.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information that may support this investigation is urged to ring 101 for the attention of Crook NPT.
Alternatively to report a possible cannabis grown in your area you can do this by ringing 101 or reporting it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.