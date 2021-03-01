THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club show a variety of styles, from the vibrancy of nature, seeing things from a different perspective, and sending a special message of hope those who need it.
The striking red and yellow colours of a goldfinch can be seen against it’s brown feathers in a picture taken by Christopher Bennett, and a curious red squirrel can be seen exploring amongst the leaves and trees in a picture taken by Steve Brewer.
Here is the selection this week:
A goldfinch shows it's bold colours Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT
Dreamy lilacs in this view out to sea Picture: DIANE PICKERING
A bright message of hope in a difficult time Picture: LIZ STIRK
Snowdrops shown in the suns rays Picture: KEN FOULDS
Light and shapes Picture: JASON GREENWOOD
The Angel of the North view from above Picture: IWAN EDWARDS
Tunnel vision reflected in water Picture: MIK SKINNER
Drinkfield Marsh starling murmuration Picture: PAT BLEWITT
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
