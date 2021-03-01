THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club show a variety of styles, from the vibrancy of nature, seeing things from a different perspective, and sending a special message of hope those who need it.

The striking red and yellow colours of a goldfinch can be seen against it’s brown feathers in a picture taken by Christopher Bennett, and a curious red squirrel can be seen exploring amongst the leaves and trees in a picture taken by Steve Brewer.

Here is the selection this week:

A goldfinch shows it's bold colours   Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT

Dreamy lilacs in this view out to sea   Picture: DIANE PICKERING

A bright message of hope in a difficult time   Picture: LIZ STIRK

Snowdrops shown in the suns rays   Picture: KEN FOULDS

Light and shapes   Picture: JASON GREENWOOD

The Angel of the North view from above   Picture: IWAN EDWARDS

Tunnel vision reflected in water   Picture: MIK SKINNER

Drinkfield Marsh starling murmuration   Picture: PAT BLEWITT

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.

To join them, share photos, or to see pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub