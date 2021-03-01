A CARE worker is preparing for a challenging month ahead, raising money for her residents.
Jules Baxter from West Auckland is hoping to run a total of 50 miles over the next month in aid of the care home she works for.
She hopes to run about three to four miles a day.
Mrs Baxter said: “For those who know me, I love my exercise, I love a good challenge and I also love to help people.
"I decided that in March I’m going to combine them both.
"I’m going to run 50 miles in March in aid of our lovely residents at St Helens Care Home.
Mrs Baxter started working at the care home in May 2020, as she wanted to help the vulnerable during the pandemic.
She added: “I absolutely love it, I love making our residents smile every day, I love making their time in the home more enjoyable and love spending time with them.”
Her goal is to raise £1000 for the care home.
It is hoped that the home will be able to buy sensory equipment, pay for entertainers, singers, and trips out for residents once Covid restrictions are lifted.
To donate visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sthelensfundraiser