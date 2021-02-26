A COUNTY Durham manor which was the first property in the area to have electricity is on the market for £775,000.

If you have a love for the quiet countryside you will love this idyllic Bishop Auckland manor house, set in its own grounds complete with a tennis court and vegetable garden.

The construction of Hilton Lodge was started in 1908 for the manager of the North Bitchburn Fire Clay company. It was the first property in the area to have electricity, which came directly from the plant, and there is still some of the original wiring evident in the garage.

According to Durham Mining Museum, North Bitchburn Fire Clay Company was a big employer for the villages of High Grange, North Bitchburn, Quarryburn and Valley Terrace.

The house has an array of period features that may light a spark in you, including original fireplaces in two of the four bedrooms.

National award-winning BIID interior designers William Woods of Harrogate were commissioned to decorate the house in keeping with its history and grandeur.

While inside the property, on Hilton Moor Lane, is stunning, with its eye-catching features like an original solid wood front door and stained glass windows, its new owners can also embrace the outdoors.

The historic manor sits on a plot measuring a total of 1.47 acres or thereabouts, which includes two driveways, a lawned tennis court, formal gardens, flower garden, vegetable garden and potting shed, copse and garaging with carport and workshops.

The manor house is being marketed by local firm J W Wood Estate Agents and is on the market for £775,000.

Take a look inside:

