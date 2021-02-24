INCREASED police patrols are among measures taken by police following reports of antisocial behaviour in Newton Aycliffe.
Police said several youths have been identified and dealt with after mud and stones were thrown at vehicles.
Fixed penalty fines have also been issued to parents for their child’s breach of Covid regulations.
A further three youths will be interviewed this week.
Inspector Sarah Honeyman said: “I would like to thank those members of the public who have reported incidents to us which has helped us investigate quickly and identify those responsible.
“This type of antisocial behaviour is not acceptable, and officers will continue to carry out patrols and act on any information received.”