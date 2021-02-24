A MAN is to stand trial later this year for allegedly stabbing his brother after a drunken row at the home they share.
Phillip Littlefair is accused of inflicting the wound to brother Gary’s left forearm in the incident at their home in Dorset Place, Bishop Auckland, in the early hours of January 24.
He was arrested a short time after police arrival but made no comment in his subsequent interview.
Appearing at Durham Crown Court by video link from the city’s nearby prison, the 40-year-old defendant denied a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The case was adjourned for a trial to start at the court in the working week starting Tuesday June 1.
Judge Ray Singh remanded the defendant to remain in custody pending the trial.