AS spring approaches, here are some of the best pictures taken by members of The Northern Echo Camera Club.
A close-up snap of a fresh snowdrop as it opens up to face the sun Picture: HEATHER HILL
A swan making a splash as it takes off across the river Picture: PETER GREEN
Looking up to bluer skies and brighter days Picture: PAMELA FOWLER
Peeking from a different angle into nature Picture: JAKE LAWSON
Snow dusts the mountain tops on the moors Picture: OLIVER SHERRATT
Is there a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow down in the depths of the sea? Picture: PAUL WAUGH
A dark, gnarled tree looks striking in contrast to the light sky Picture: MIKE ELLIS
A bold fresh start looking into the future Picture: ANNA REID
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
