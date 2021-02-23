AS spring approaches, here are some of the best pictures taken by members of The Northern Echo Camera Club.

A close-up snap of a fresh snowdrop as it opens up to face the sun   Picture: HEATHER HILL

A swan making a splash as it takes off across the river   Picture: PETER GREEN

Looking up to bluer skies and brighter days         Picture: PAMELA FOWLER

Peeking from a different angle into nature               Picture: JAKE LAWSON

Snow dusts the mountain tops on the moors    Picture: OLIVER SHERRATT

Is there a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow down in the depths of the sea?   Picture: PAUL WAUGH

A dark, gnarled tree looks striking in contrast to the light sky   Picture: MIKE ELLIS

A bold fresh start looking into the future                       Picture: ANNA REID

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.

To join them, share photos, or to see pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub