A POPULAR children’s play park has closed to allow for a full refurbishment, thanks to funding from its Area Action Partnership (AAP).

Glenholme Park, in Crook, has received over £90,000 through Durham County Council’s 3 Towns AAP to install new fixed play equipment.

The park will be temporarily closed to members of the public for at least three weeks until works are completed.

The refurbishment will see the old play area removed and replaced with modern, low-maintenance equipment that meets children and young people’s needs.

Children and young people up to the age of 12 will be able to enjoy the new accessible equipment which has been designed with a variety of features for them to play and explore.

The equipment will have a full range of activities, such as multi-use units to encourage children to develop a variety of motor and coordination skills such as climbing and balancing.

Further play features will also be included such as roundabouts and rocking equipment, as well as a learn-to-ride area where the former under-5s play area was situated.

The refurbishment has been possible through grants from the neighbourhood budgets of current elected members Cllr Andrea Patterson, Cllr Anne Reed and Cllr Patricia Jopling, as well as £6,826 from the It’s UP 2 U £500k fund.

Funding has also previously been allocated to the project through Groundwork North East by Cllr Patterson, former councillors Eddie Tomlinson and Maureen Stanton, and a contribution from Section 106 funding.

Sandy Denney, AAP coordinator, said: “I am delighted that, thanks to councillors’ neighbourhood budgets and additional funding, we have been able to award this money to refurbish Glenholme Park.

“It is important that children and young people have somewhere safe to play and I hope this new accessible play area will provide a safe space for children and families to enjoy.”

Cllr Andrea Patterson said, “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure further section 106 monies, it’s up to you monies and contribute additional neighbourhood budget to build on the £85,000 already invested to enhance outdoor play provision at Glenholme.

"It is important that our children and young people have somewhere safe to play and I hope this new improved, accessible play area will provide a safe space for our families to enjoy.

"I would like to thank all the partners and everyone who has participated in the Glenholme Park Project since it commenced in 2015 and my Councillor colleagues past and present for their contributions.”