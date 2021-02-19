POLICE have discovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants at a property in Bishop Auckland town centre.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "More than 1,000 cannabis plants have been discovered by police at a property in Victoria Avenue, Bishop Auckland.
"Officers were alerted to the grow by engineers from Northern Powergrid yesterday, who had concerns around the electricity supply to the property.
"Engineers will remain at the scene today to ensure the property is made safe, which may result in power outages in the surrounding area.
"An investigation into the cannabis grow is ongoing.
Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 29 of February 18.