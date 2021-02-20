AN abandoned County Durham property has been discovered undisturbed, leaving urban explorers wondering, what happened?
An urban explorer has shared his photos of an abandoned Weardale property, which he believes was once the home of Crufts judge.
The lady who lived there no doubt loved animals, with now dusty photographs and ornaments of dogs scattered around the property.
The house may have been stood empty for two decades, with a newspaper dated 2002.
An old TV and vacuum reveal what life was like at this time, with a small Christmas tree and Santa ornament suggesting when the home was last lived in.
The untouched house, with a neatly-made bed, full bookcase, tea towels drying and personal items still out, leaves you wondering, what happened to the person that lived here?
It is this curiosity that drives some urban explorers who go on to explore the history of a site too.
Take a look inside:
