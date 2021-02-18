EMERGENCY services have closed a road after five youths climbed on to a roof and have been reportedly throwing tiles into the street below.
Police are currently trying to get the young people down safely and protect members of the public in the area.
The alarm was raised in Railway Street, Bishop Auckland, near Asda, at 9am this morning.
A spokesman for Durham Police said: “Officers are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in Bishop Auckland.
“We received reports of several people on a roof of a building in Railway Street at around 9am.
“We are currently in the process of speaking to the people to resolve the incident peacefully."
The spokesman added: “The road is closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area.”
