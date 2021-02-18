POLICE officers seized a quad bike last night after it crashed into a trench built by farmers.
Durham Police seized a quad bike last night, February 18, after receiving reports of off-road bikes.
The quad has been taken to a compound and police say the "driver will be dealt with accordingly for the relevant driving offences".
Spennymoor and Ferryhill officers responded to reports of an off-road bike driving on public roads in the Kirk Merrington area and found a silver quad that had landed headfirst in a trench built by local farmers.
The police said: "We want to give a massive thank you to the members of the public who rang us and made us aware. This is a great result, we hope this sends a message to drivers of off-road quads/bikes who think they are above the law."
