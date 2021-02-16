THE multi-million-pound redevelopment of an outdated shopping precinct is gathering pace with the demolition of derelict buildings on site.

This week, work to raze the former Kwik Save supermarket in Festival Walk in Spennymoor to the ground began, as part of a scheme to transform the area into an attractive and modern shopping area.

The demolition will make way for a new, free to use town centre car park, and will shortly be followed by the clearing of a large area to allow for the creation of a new and bigger Aldi store.

This will replace the supermarket’s existing branch in the town, which will be re-let.

Aimed at attracting more shoppers and businesses into the town centre, the redevelopment of Festival Walk has benefited from a £600,000 investment from Durham County Council’s Towns and Villages programme.

This initial investment levered in millions of pounds more and played a key role in driving the project forward.

Towns and Villages is an important part of the council’s regeneration strategy and aims to ensure the money the local authority spends and the services it provides deliver the best possible outcomes for communities across County Durham.

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “The demolition of the former Kwik Save supermarket is a major milestone in the transformation of Spennymoor town centre and means we can finally say goodbye to Festival Walk. It also demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Spennymoor and other towns and villages across the county are vibrant and prosperous for generations to come.

“The people of Spennymoor have waited to see this development for many years but, unfortunately, with no private sector interest, this has been very difficult. With the help of Hellens Group and the flexibility that Towns and Villages brings, we have together found a solution.”