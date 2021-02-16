THIRTEEN postcode areas across the North-East and North Yorkshire have not recorded any new Covid clusters in the past week.

According to Public Health England data, several wards across County Durham, Tyne & Wear and North Yorkshire, have not been flagged as hotspots.

An interactive map, which breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood, is updated each weekday.

It reveals where Covid cases are going up and down across the UK, while showing how many confirmed cases there are per 100,000 people in each area.

But latest data published on February 15, shows what areas have seen little or no new Covid cases in the week leading to February 10.

The map breaks down the case rate with different shades; dark purple indicates case numbers above 800, purple indicates 400 and 799, blues indicate 100 to 399, greens indicate 10 to 99 and yellow 0 to 9.

Some areas are coloured white and described as "suppressed", meaning case rates are suppressed and there have been zero to two cases in a seven-day period.

Areas such as those are classed on the map as having no new Covid cases - this is done to protect the privacy of individuals and prevent disclosure.

Picture: UK GOVERNMENT

We've looked through the latest data available and have identified the thirteen postcode areas where little or no Covid cases have been reported in the past week.

- Walker South, Newcastle

- Battle Hill East, North Tyneside

- Battle Hill West, North Tyneside

- West Boldon, South Tyneside

- Newton Aycliffe East, County Durham

- Upper Teesdale, County Durham

- Coundon North, County Durham

- Darras Hall, Stamfordham & Heddon, Northumberland

- Haltwhistle & Bardon Mill, Northumberland

- Easingwold & Stillington, North Yorkshire

- Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf, North Yorkshire

- Richmond Town, North Yorkshire

- Upper Dales, North Yorkshire

This comes as council leaders in the north of the region last night issued a joint-statement urging people to continue driving down infection rates.

Representing County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside and Northumberland, they said: "Following the most difficult year many of us have ever faced, news of the first 15 million of the most vulnerable people in the United Kingdom receiving their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is incredibly welcome.

"Many of those people are from within our own communities, and it gives great hope of better things to come as more and more of our friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues come forward for their vaccinations.

"We all owe our sincerest gratitude to the many NHS and local authority workers, volunteers and others involved in this enormous vaccination programme, and we urge everybody to take up the offer of a vaccine when contacted to make an appointment.

"There is further cause for cautious optimism as the number of infections we are seeing across the region as they continue to gradually decrease. This is thanks to the efforts of everyone doing their bit to follow the rules.

'Carry on driving down infection rates'

"The way out of lockdown is to carry on driving down infection rates and reducing the pressure on the NHS.

"Soon we will learn the Government's intentions with regards to easing lockdown restrictions and our position remains the same. Our children to return to the classroom as soon as it is safe for them to do so, our businesses need continued support to survive the pandemic and we need the tool and resources to lead our own North East recovery.

"Covid-19 will be with for a long time to come, but we are best placed to help our region recovery quickly but sustainably.

"This will require the continued efforts of all our communities, and we want to thank everyone for what they have done so far. While we await a brighter future, we would ask residents to please continue following the rules, maintain the Hands, Face, Space guidance and, as we have maintained throughout, we will come through this pandemic together."