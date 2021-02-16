FOR residents in one North-East town, Shrove Tuesday is less about pancakes and more about a historic ball game.

The annual ball game, in Sedgefield, County Durham, is believed to date back to the 13th century when St Edmund’s Church was completed and the stonemason challenged the townsfolk to a celebratory game of football, a time when health and safety was not a priority.

But that is not the case today, with hopeful players being discouraged from meeting as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Sedgefield Ball Game is played from 1pm to 4pm, kicked off by a 'village elder', but the ball goes missing in between when players trade in blood and sweat for pints. The one aim of the game to kick the ball, often resulting in people wrestling each other where ever the ball lands.

To win, a player must pass the ball through the bull ring at the end of the game.

While its organisation is shrouded in secrecy, despite always being well attended, organisers were quick to call off this year's event.

Instead, The Northern Echo looks back at the Sedgefield Ball Game through the years.

Sedgefield ball game in 1967. Picture: Sedgefield Local History Society

Snow weather did not put off players in 1954. Picture: Sedgefield Local History Society

The ball game in the 1920s. Picture: Sedgefield Local History Society

A busy town centre during the 1911 game. Picture: Sedgefield Local History Society

The 1998 game. Picture: Stuart Boulton

The Shrove Tuesday Ball Game, Sedgefield. Picture: Stuart Boulton

Climbing a tree during the 1975 game. Picture: Sedgefield Local History Society

The crowd of "players" swirl across the green and down the main street. Picture: Craig Connor/North News

Raising the ball in the air, 1997. Picture: Ian Weir

The 2002 game. Picture: Stuart Boulton

The ball game in 1997. Picture: Ian Weir

The only aim of the game is to kick the ball, with this picture taken during the 1892 event

A snapshot of the Sedgefield Ball Game in 1998 where one man sees success

Sedgefield residents determined to kick the ball, taken during the 1960 event

Crowds pile on each other to get the ball in 2014. Picture: Stuart Boulton