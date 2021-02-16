FOR residents in one North-East town, Shrove Tuesday is less about pancakes and more about a historic ball game.
The annual ball game, in Sedgefield, County Durham, is believed to date back to the 13th century when St Edmund’s Church was completed and the stonemason challenged the townsfolk to a celebratory game of football, a time when health and safety was not a priority.
But that is not the case today, with hopeful players being discouraged from meeting as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Sedgefield Ball Game is played from 1pm to 4pm, kicked off by a 'village elder', but the ball goes missing in between when players trade in blood and sweat for pints. The one aim of the game to kick the ball, often resulting in people wrestling each other where ever the ball lands.
To win, a player must pass the ball through the bull ring at the end of the game.
While its organisation is shrouded in secrecy, despite always being well attended, organisers were quick to call off this year's event.
Instead, The Northern Echo looks back at the Sedgefield Ball Game through the years.