HE'S used to transforming bodies into works of art but a tattooist has turned to more traditional mediums to keep his eye in and his mind active during successive lockdowns.

Jamie Hawkes has been able to work just four of the last 12 months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So he picked up his pens and paint brushes and put his artwork on paper, canvas and wood instead.

Mr Hawkes, originally from London, studied animation at university in Derby and hoped to work as an animator or cartoonist until tragedy changed the course of his career path.

After his best friend died, Mr Hawkes decided to get a tattoo in his memory and the idea of becoming a tattooist grew.

He moved to County Durham for an apprenticeship and five-and-a-half years ago opened his own studio, Gentleman Jim's Tattoo Club, in Newton Aycliffe.

The 33-year-old, who with wife Amy has a baby, Elodie, said: "It is the one positive I'm able to take from losing my friend, I probably would not be doing this job if I hadn't gone for that first tattoo.

"The lifestyle appealed and I don't regret it, I usually get to work when I want, but this last year has been difficult.

"The only thing I ever wanted to do was art, my big passion was cartoons and animation. I'd watch cartoons and try and copy them, then would create my own characters so tattooing isn't that much different really.

"When I've not been able to open the studio, art has kept my mind occupied.

"I shared it just to keep people interested in my social media and ended up doing commissions – lots of dogs, a couple as Lego characters, another as characters from their favourite game Left for Dead, wrestling pics, all sorts.

"It has no way replaced my income but made things a little bit easier."

He also created a tribute to Sir Tom Moore which he will auction for charity, via his business social media pages.