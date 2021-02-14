YOUNG people are putting themselves and others at risk with their antisocial behaviour, say town police.
On Thursday officers attended reports of numerous youths climbing on the scaffolding on Hope Street, Crook, most of whom ran off.
A police spokesperson said: "Not only is this another blatant breach of Covid restrictions but is also incredibly dangerous. All youths weren’t brave enough to speak to officers and scarpered to on our arrival."
The following day, a motorbike was struck by youths throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on West Road.
Warning parents they could be fined for Covid breeches, the spokesperson added: "This could have caused a very serious accident and yet again we are appealing to parents to keep your youths inside.
"There is a lockdown in place and your child should not be out and about socialising in groups."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment