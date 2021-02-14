A NUMBER of roads across the region remain closed or hazardous at the least due to snow drifts - and this video shows why.
Police and councils shut a number County Durham and North Yorkshire roads due to snow being blown from fields across carriageways yesterday and many remain shut.
Those still affected by snow drifts today are mainly in upper Teesdale and Weardale, but as this video by a man walking near Ferryhill shows, it is not just high North Pennine routes which are impassable.
The A688 between Thinford and Metal Bridge, County Durham, was closed overnight due to snow drifts.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Snow drifts across the county are making several roads impassable with little warning.
“If you have to make an essential journey, please drive with care and do not attempt to get through roads that look like they are going to become blocked.
“Durham County Council and Highways England workers are out and about clearing the roads.”
Our gritters are continuing to plough on all priority 1 routes today (14 Jan) and will be on standby on priority 1 routes from 4am (15 Feb). #TwitterGritterNE https://t.co/IeYiQkR7rK pic.twitter.com/w0vbRyrNJo— Durham County Council (@DurhamCouncil) February 14, 2021
Roads still shut due to snow include:
- B6277 both ways between Alston and Langdon Beck.
- A689 both ways between Alston and Nenthead.
- The road between Townfield and Rookhope.
- Healyfield Lane both ways between Honey Hill Cottages and B6278.
- Meadows Edge both ways between B6278 and Bale Hill.
- B6278 both ways between Stanhope and Edmundbyers.
- A688 Thinford to Metal Bridge.
- Hilton to Seamer, near Scarborough.