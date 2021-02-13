A NUMBER of roads are still closed in County Durham because of continuing bad weather.
Snow has closed a number of roads, mainly in Weardale and Teesdale.
As of this evening, the following roads remain closed:
- B6295 Cowshill to Allenheads .
- B6278 Stanhope to Edmundbyers
- B6278 Stanhope to Egglestone
- C16 Crawleyside to Castleside
- C27 Harthorpe St Johns Chapel to Langdon Beck
- C28 Swinhope Westgate to Newbiggin
- Unclassified 16.2 Rookhope to Townsfield
- C20 Meadows Edge Stanhope
- C21 Rookhope to Allenheads
- B6277 Harwood Middleton in Teesdale
- B6287 Ferryhill - Kirk Merrington
The following roads are closed due to flooding;
- Low lane, Witton le wear is closed due to a deep flood across the road.
- The Unc 18.23 to closed from the Junction B6302 to New Brancepath due to amount of water across the ford
- High Road, Bishop Middleham, from Stoneybeck to the A177 crossroads, is closed due to flooding
-
Snow drifts make roads impassable - including Kirk Merrington and Whitby