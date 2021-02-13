A NUMBER of roads are still closed in County Durham because of continuing bad weather.

Snow has closed a number of roads, mainly in Weardale and Teesdale.

As of this evening, the following roads remain closed:

  • B6295 Cowshill to Allenheads .
  • B6278 Stanhope to Edmundbyers
  • B6278 Stanhope to Egglestone
  • C16 Crawleyside to Castleside
  • C27 Harthorpe St Johns Chapel to Langdon Beck
  • C28 Swinhope Westgate to Newbiggin
  • Unclassified 16.2 Rookhope to Townsfield
  • C20 Meadows Edge Stanhope
  • C21 Rookhope to Allenheads
  • B6277 Harwood Middleton in Teesdale 
  • B6287 Ferryhill - Kirk Merrington

The following roads are closed due to flooding;