A FARMER is working to clear snow drifts which have made driving on a County Durham road almost impossible this morning.
Durham police said the B6287 between Kirk Merrington and Ferryhill is it impassable to many vehicles because of snow being blown across the carriageway.
A spokesperson said: "A local farmer is on site trying to clear the snow and the local authority have been contacted to attend - police are enroute to also assist.
"Please avoid the area until this is resolved and seek alternate routes.
"A lot of the county's roads that are exposed to the prevailing wind may experience similar issues - please only travel if absolutely essential (within current restrictions) and allow time to plan your journey avoiding routes that may be precarious due to the recent weather."
Motorists are warned that many stretches of road across the region will be affected by drifting snow.
The A171 Guisborough Road was closed earlier this morning, between Scaling Dam and Runswick Bay/Sandsend turn off, following a crash.
Whitby Town Police said whilst the road has reopened, drivers must take care because snow continues to be blown onto the road form the fields.