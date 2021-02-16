TEN years ago, this week, a service man proposed to his partner over the radio, two days before their hastily-arranged wedding that would allow them to live together in military accommodation.

Daniel Claridge and his fiancee Emily Sara, from Middlestone Moor, in County Durham, faced the prospect of living 350miles apart when Mr Claridge, who is a Royal Marine, was posted to Poole.

In a desperate bid to keep the family together, Mr Claridge asked Miss Sara to arrange a wedding within the next fortnight so that the pair and their children, Ethan, two and Effie, 11 weeks, could live together at the military base in Dorset.

Daniel Claridge and Emily Sara pick a ring at Richard Sinton Jewellers, in Newcastle, following his on-air proposal Picture: DAVID WOOD

Aware that he was getting married without officially proposing to his partner of five years, Mr Claridge entered a competition run by Metro Radio to win an engagement ring and on-air proposal on Valentine’s Day.

After being chosen as the winner, Mr Claridge popped the question over the airwaves to a shocked Miss Sara, who accepted straight away and was whisked off to Richard Sinton Jewellers, in Newcastle, to choose a ring.

Their wedding took place at the registry office, in Peterlee, witnessed by Miss Sara’s brother, Louis, and his girlfriend, Lee Ann Gardner.

Meanwhile, North-East council bosses were considering the closure of six leisure centres as they continued to struggle with Government cuts, The Northern Echo learned.

A leaked report showed Durham County Council was considering closing the five of its 18 leisure centres that it felt offered the poorest value for money - subject to public consultation.

left Ian Hirst Chief Executive of Spectrum Leisure Centre in Willington, Becky Brunskill volunteer Project Development and Alison Hirst Trustee Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Centres in Ferryhill, Coxhoe, Crook, Ushaw Moor, Sherburn and Pity Me were under threat.

Meanwhile, a long-serving crossing warden called on motorists to slow down past his school, after he narrowly escaped being injured.

Ross Nelthorpe said he was about three feet from being struck by a speeding car which failed to stop for him.

School crossing warden Ross Nelthorpe was urging drivers to take care after he was nearly run over on duty Picture: DAVID WOOD

Mr Nelthorpe, 58 at the time, had helped children and parents reach Browney Primary School, near Meadowfield, County Durham, for 12 years.

He was helping children cross the B6300, which had a 30mph limit, when the incident took place, and he warned that he would report speeding motorists to the police.