A THEATRE group is hoping to bring pantomime back to a small dales town.

The Empire group, were founded to save the old Empire Electric Palace Theatre in Crook.

Although the campaign has gone quiet due to the Covid pandemic, the group have been awarded a grant from Lakes and Dales Co-op to run a pantomime.

With the grant they hope to bring a pantomime to Crook and Weardale as soon as the Covid restrictions allow.

The production will be performed by the Talegate Theatre group – and Dame James can't wait to bring the Talegate performers to the area once more.

The Talegate Theatre's pantomime will be 'The Giant's loo roll'.

Malcolm Read, a Trustee of the Empire Group said: “It is amazing to have this opportunity to bring some laughter and fun to the area – and we are delighted at the award from Lakes and Dales which will enable us to invite Talegate to Weardale and Wear Valley once more.

"We can't wait to hear the laughs and see the smiles that live theatre brings."

The group hopes to get the pantomime going in the summer and have plans to perform at Crook, Willington and Weardale.