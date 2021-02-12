POLICE are investigating an incident in which a vehicle was damaged at the weekend.
Police are appealing for information following an incident whereby a group of youths were seen in the vicinity of Rockingham Road on Saturday, February 6, between 3:50am and 4:10am.
One of these unknown suspect(s) has used force to knock the passenger side wing mirror off a motor vehicle which was parked on Bridge Street, Sunnybrow.
Residents who may have any information are asked to contact Crook police on 101 quoting incident: DHM- 06022021-0088 /CRI00316536.